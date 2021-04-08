TheStreet Lowers Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLOW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.25.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 411,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,282,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

