THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.46

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 7246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.63 and a beta of 1.40.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

