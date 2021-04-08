THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.46

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 7246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THKLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get THK alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.