Thomasville National Bank Acquires 564 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,922,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.