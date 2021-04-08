Thomasville National Bank Has $282,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.