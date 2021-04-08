Thomasville National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $139,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

