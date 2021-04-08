Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,258,481 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

