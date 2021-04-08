Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares Ultra Financials Call Options (NYSEARCA:UYG)

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,935 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 941% compared to the typical volume of 282 call options.

UYG stock opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. ProShares Ultra Financials has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

