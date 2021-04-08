Traders Purchase Large Volume of AT&T Call Options (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 961,329 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,154% compared to the typical daily volume of 76,659 call options.

Shares of T opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $220.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

