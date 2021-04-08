Traders Purchase Large Volume of Oncternal Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,279 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 680% compared to the average volume of 1,061 call options.

ONCT stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit