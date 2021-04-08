Traders Purchase Large Volume of Oncternal Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,279 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 680% compared to the average volume of 1,061 call options.

ONCT stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.