Traders Purchase Large Volume of RCI Hospitality Put Options (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 513 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 689% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $64.85 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $583.65 million, a P/E ratio of -95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RICK shares. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

