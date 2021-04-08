TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.78

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 4018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.