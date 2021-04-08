Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.50. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRZ. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

TRZ stock opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.12. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

