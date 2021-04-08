Treat DAO Trading 41.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $119,935.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00264925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.79 or 0.00795158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,649.26 or 0.99915184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00709629 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.