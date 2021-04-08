Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,198. The firm has a market cap of $331.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.