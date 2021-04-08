TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,370 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Xilinx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Xilinx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLNX. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.71. 59,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average is $130.33. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

