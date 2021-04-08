TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,038. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.59 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

