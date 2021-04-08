TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $350.45. 18,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,388. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $146.91 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.