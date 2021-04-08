TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 11,622 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,373 shares of company stock worth $23,214,316. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $96.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

