TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 6,487 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,596. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average is $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

