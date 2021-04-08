Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Down 3.6%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.34. 28,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,731,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tronox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,919,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 530,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

