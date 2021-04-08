TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires Shares of 623 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,305,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,205,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.