TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

