TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.28 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.