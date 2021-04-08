TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 35 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,159.47 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.31 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.52, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,193.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

