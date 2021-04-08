tru Independence LLC Acquires New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.95.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

