tru Independence LLC Acquires Shares of 306 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Boston Partners grew its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after buying an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $20,761,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $136.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

