tru Independence LLC Buys New Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Boston Partners bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 846,814 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONE. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

