tru Independence LLC Buys New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $54,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.