Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 67,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 183,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.31.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $410.36 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.51 and a 12 month high of $413.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.60 and a 200-day moving average of $350.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.