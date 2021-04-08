Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.77 and a 200 day moving average of $236.07.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

