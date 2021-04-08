Truist Financial Corp Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,828,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $46.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

