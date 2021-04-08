Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 4,199 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,688,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a PE ratio of 108.08, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.