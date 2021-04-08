Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 6,832 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.30 and a 52-week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.