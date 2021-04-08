Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.87.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $218.39. 23,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,698. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $221.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.