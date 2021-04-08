Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.98. The stock had a trading volume of 161,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.