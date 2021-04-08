Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 130,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,357. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $336.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average of $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.