Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 149,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,638. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3,811.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

