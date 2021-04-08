Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trxade Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEDS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of Trxade Group stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of 166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Trxade Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trxade Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Earnings History and Estimates for Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit