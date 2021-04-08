Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trxade Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEDS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of Trxade Group stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of 166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Trxade Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trxade Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

