Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Roth Capital

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.85% from the company’s previous close.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit