Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Roth Capital

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.85% from the company’s previous close.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.