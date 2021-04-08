Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.06.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,387 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 350.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 135.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 105,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,692,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,970,072. Twitter has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

