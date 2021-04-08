UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,618,435 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 760.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,435 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of KE worth $112,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

