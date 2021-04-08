UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 79,686 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.90% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $130,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $439,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,019 shares of company stock worth $2,437,528. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA stock opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

