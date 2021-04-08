UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of MarketAxess worth $114,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MarketAxess by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in MarketAxess by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $521.01 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.02 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.75.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.89.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.