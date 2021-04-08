UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of MarketAxess worth $114,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MarketAxess by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in MarketAxess by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $521.01 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.02 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.75.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.89.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit