UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,731 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $134,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 385.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securiti lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,525.67.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,500.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 179.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $700.00 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,434.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,371.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

