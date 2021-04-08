UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Marriott International worth $124,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.32.

MAR stock opened at $148.81 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.78 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

