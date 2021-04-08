UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 73,602 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Teradyne worth $113,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

