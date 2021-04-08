UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UGI were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.