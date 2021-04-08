Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $320.03. The company had a trading volume of 793,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,148 shares of company stock worth $151,602,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

