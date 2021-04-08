Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.68.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $320.03. The company had a trading volume of 793,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00.
In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,148 shares of company stock worth $151,602,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
