United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $170.92 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

